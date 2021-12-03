Recap: Parkway West tops Parkway Central

Parkway West topped Parkway Central 70-58 Friday at Parkway Central.
Tyler King led Parkway West with 24 points, while Brady Kuehl finished with 14 and Tre' Bell added 12. Oliver Kokal was the leading scorer for Parkway Central with 13 points.
Parkway West (3-0) will host Pattonville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Parkway Central (2-1) goes on the road to play University City on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
