 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West tops Parkway Central
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West tops Parkway Central

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Parkway West topped Parkway Central 70-58 Friday at Parkway Central.

Tyler King led Parkway West with 24 points, while Brady Kuehl finished with 14 and Tre' Bell added 12. Oliver Kokal was the leading scorer for Parkway Central with 13 points.

Parkway West (3-0) will host Pattonville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Parkway Central (2-1) goes on the road to play University City on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News