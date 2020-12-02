Recap: Parkway West tops Parkway North

Parkway West trailed by nine at halftime and five after three quarters but rallied for a 66-54 win over Parkway North Wednesday at Parkway North.
The leading scorers for Parkway West were Tre' Bell (19), Tavin Reed (14), Logan Wich (14) and Ja'Marion Wayne (12). Keashon Petty was the leading scorer for Parkway North with 15 points and Keylan Mitchell added 11.
Parkway West (1-0) plays at home against Parkway Central on Friday at 8 p.m. Parkway North (1-1) hosts Parkway South on Friday at 6 p.m.
