Tyler King had a game-high 29 points to lead Parkway West to a 55-45 win over visiting University City Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway West was Brady Kuehl with 12 points. Miyel Taylor led the way for University City with 13 points and Larryn Porter added 10.

Parkway West (4-0) plays at home against Francis Howell on Tuesday, December 13 at 8:30 p.m. University City (3-4) will host Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday, December 13 at 7 p.m.