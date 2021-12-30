 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway West triumphs over Vianney
Parkway West cruised to a 77-45 win over Vianney Thursday at Lafayette.

Brady Kuehl led Parkway West with 16 points, while Tyler King finished with 12 and Tre' Bell added 11. Adam Sausele led the way for Vianney with 10 points and Luke Walsh added 10.

Parkway West (10-1) travels to Eureka on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Vianney (7-5) plays at home against Marquette on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

