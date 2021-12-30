Recap: Parkway West triumphs over Vianney

Parkway West cruised to a 77-45 win over Vianney Thursday at Lafayette.
-
Webster Groves depends on its defense to top Troy
-
De Smet’s defense locks in, smothers Westminster
-
Fort Zumwalt South overcomes slow start to knock off host in St. Dominic tournament final
-
Walker Jr.’s late free throws help SLUH over John Burroughs
-
Thomas scores career-high 28 points to lead Summit over Hancock
Brady Kuehl led Parkway West with 16 points, while Tyler King finished with 12 and Tre' Bell added 11. Adam Sausele led the way for Vianney with 10 points and Luke Walsh added 10.
Parkway West (10-1) travels to Eureka on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Vianney (7-5) plays at home against Marquette on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.