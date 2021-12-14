 Skip to main content
Recap: Pattonville breezes by Jennings
Recap: Pattonville breezes by Jennings

Kellen Thames posted 34 points and 15 rebounds to propel Pattonville past Jennings 79-59 Tuesday at Jennings.

Also finishing in double figures for Pattonville was Austin Prater with 13 points. Other leading rebounders for Pattonville were Justin Coleman (8) and Austin Prater (8).

Pattonville (4-2) plays at home against Troy Buchanan on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Jennings (2-6) plays at home against Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

