Recap: Pattonville defeats SLUH

-
Boys basketball district roundup: Vashon wins sixth district in a row; De Smet ends eight-year drought
-
Practice makes perfect as Edwardsville knocks off East St. Louis in SWC showdown
-
Shanklin's big game sparks Jennings past McCluer North in OT for district crown
-
Boys basketball spotlight: Mascoutah bands together for unbeaten start after coach's death, COVID-delayed season
-
Cardinal Ritter rallies to beat University City in overtime for district title
Alijah Carter had a game-high 26 points to lead Pattonville to a 59-55 win over visiting SLUH Friday.
Also finishing in double figures for Pattonville was Kellen Thames with 13 points.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.