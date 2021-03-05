 Skip to main content
Recap: Pattonville defeats SLUH
Alijah Carter had a game-high 26 points to lead Pattonville to a 59-55 win over visiting SLUH Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Pattonville was Kellen Thames with 13 points.

