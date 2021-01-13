 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Pattonville defeats Washington
0 comments

Recap: Pattonville defeats Washington

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Pattonville defeated Washington 66-61 Wednesday at Washington.

The leading scorers for Pattonville were Kellen Thames (23), Neno Lee (15), Alijah Carter (14) and Levi Banks (10). Jarrett Hamlett led the way for Washington with 18 points and Jason Sides added 13.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports