Kellen Thames had a game-high 28 points to lead Pattonville to a 58-50 win over Lindbergh Tuesday at Lindbergh.

Also finishing in double figures for Pattonville was Ronnell Johnson Jr. with 15 points. Mason Ribble led the way for Lindbergh with 19 points and Quinn Sunderland added 10.

Pattonville (12-9) will host Ladue on Friday at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (11-9) travels to Parkway South on Friday at 6 p.m.