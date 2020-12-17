 Skip to main content
Recap: Pattonville rolls past Fort Zumwalt South
Pattonville rolled past Fort Zumwalt South 69-43 Thursday at Fort Zumwalt South.

The leading scorers for Pattonville were Kellen Thames (21), Neno Lee (18), Alijah Carter (14) and Levi Banks (10). Nick Keene was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt South with 10 points.

Pattonville (4-0) plays at Parkway North on Wednesday, January 6 at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) visits Washington on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

