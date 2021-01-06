Recap: Pattonville topples Parkway North

Kellen Thames posted 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead Pattonville over Parkway North 67-52 Wednesday at Parkway North.
Also finishing in double figures for Pattonville were Neno Lee (21) and Alijah Carter (14). Keashon Petty led the way for Parkway North with 23 points and Adi Kapetanovic added 16. Other leading rebounders for Pattonville were Alijah Carter (9), Justin Coleman (9) and Jonathan Cosby (8).
Pattonville (5-0) will host Webster Groves on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkway North (5-5) goes on the road to play Eureka on Friday at 7:15 p.m.