Recap: Pattonville topples Whitfield

Pattonville toppled visiting Whitfield 65-52 Tuesday.
Kellen Thames led Pattonville with 20 points, while Neno Lee finished with 17 and Alijah Carter added 11. The leading rebounder for Pattonville was Kellen Thames (8).
Pattonville (9-1) plays at home against Seckman on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. Whitfield (4-7) visits Lift For Life on Monday at 6:45 p.m.
