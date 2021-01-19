 Skip to main content
Recap: Pattonville topples Whitfield
Pattonville toppled visiting Whitfield 65-52 Tuesday.

Kellen Thames led Pattonville with 20 points, while Neno Lee finished with 17 and Alijah Carter added 11. The leading rebounder for Pattonville was Kellen Thames (8).

Pattonville (9-1) plays at home against Seckman on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. Whitfield (4-7) visits Lift For Life on Monday at 6:45 p.m.

