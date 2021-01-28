Recap: Pattonville triumphs over Hazelwood West

Pattonville triumphed over Hazelwood West 66-31 Thursday at Hazelwood West.
Kellen Thames led Pattonville with 20 points, while Alijah Carter finished with 17 and Levi Banks added 12. Rashaun Riney was the leading scorer for Hazelwood West with 14 points.
Pattonville (12-1) plays at University City on Monday at 6 p.m. Hazelwood West (0-2) plays at home against Oakville on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
