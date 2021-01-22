 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Pattonville triumphs over Mehlville
0 comments

Recap: Pattonville triumphs over Mehlville

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Pattonville triumphed over visiting Mehlville 81-32 Friday.

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Panthers loss to the Pirates. The Panthers made only 3-10 (30 percent), while the Pirates connected on 15 of 22. The leading scorers for Pattonville were Alijah Carter (19), Kellen Thames (17), Neno Lee (14) and Levi Banks (11). Nick Sights led the way for Mehlville with 8 points.

Pattonville (11-1) goes on the road to play Hazelwood West on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Mehlville (3-11) plays at Cape Girardeau Central on Saturday at 8 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports