Recap: Pattonville triumphs over Mehlville

Pattonville triumphed over visiting Mehlville 81-32 Friday.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Panthers loss to the Pirates. The Panthers made only 3-10 (30 percent), while the Pirates connected on 15 of 22. The leading scorers for Pattonville were Alijah Carter (19), Kellen Thames (17), Neno Lee (14) and Levi Banks (11). Nick Sights led the way for Mehlville with 8 points.
Pattonville (11-1) goes on the road to play Hazelwood West on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Mehlville (3-11) plays at Cape Girardeau Central on Saturday at 8 p.m.