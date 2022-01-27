 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Pattonville triumphs over Mehlville

Pattonville triumphed over Mehlville 67-29 Thursday at Mehlville.

Pattonville (11-8) plays at home against Parkway South on Friday, February 4 at 7 p.m. Mehlville (8-9) visits Cape Girardeau Central on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

