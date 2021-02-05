 Skip to main content
Recap: Pattonville triumphs over Parkway South
Recap: Pattonville triumphs over Parkway South

Kellen Thames had a game-high 33 points to lead Pattonville to a 108-35 win over Parkway South Friday at Parkway South.

Also finishing in double figures for Pattonville were Alijah Carter (32), Neno Lee (14) and Levi Banks (13).

Pattonville (14-1) hosts Lindbergh on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Parkway South (1-17) travels to Parkway West on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

