Recap: Pattonville triumphs over Parkway South

Kellen Thames had a game-high 33 points to lead Pattonville to a 108-35 win over Parkway South Friday at Parkway South.
Also finishing in double figures for Pattonville were Alijah Carter (32), Neno Lee (14) and Levi Banks (13).
Pattonville (14-1) hosts Lindbergh on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Parkway South (1-17) travels to Parkway West on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
