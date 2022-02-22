 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Pattonville triumphs over Ritenour

Pattonville cruised to a 72-39 win over visiting Ritenour Tuesday.

Kellen Thames led Pattonville with 17 points, while Ronnell Johnson Jr. finished with 16 and Justin Coleman added 12.

Ritenour (5-15) will host Summit on Thursday at 7 p.m.

