Recap: Pattonville triumphs over Ritenour
Recap: Pattonville triumphs over Ritenour

Pattonville triumphed over visiting Ritenour 81-46 Tuesday.

Kellen Thames led Pattonville with 21 points, while Neno Lee finished with 18 and Levi Banks added 15.

Pattonville (21-1) plays at home against SLUH on Friday at 6 p.m.

