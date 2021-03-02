Recap: Pattonville triumphs over Ritenour

Pattonville triumphed over visiting Ritenour 81-46 Tuesday.
-
Boys basketball district roundup: Jennings holds off Hazelwood East; U. City rolls to 58 second-half points
-
Thompson handles the pressure, makes free throw to lift Normandy past Whitfield in district opener
-
Moore and Hall muscle up to help McCluer North knock off rival McCluer
-
Boys basketball roundup: Ladue chops down Kirkwood; Fox upends Lindbergh
-
Belleville East stays unbeaten, stuns Edwardsville on Brown's half-court buzzer beater
Kellen Thames led Pattonville with 21 points, while Neno Lee finished with 18 and Levi Banks added 15.
Pattonville (21-1) plays at home against SLUH on Friday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.