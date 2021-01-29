 Skip to main content
Recap: Perryville gets by Blue Knights
Recap: Perryville gets by Blue Knights

Perryville fell behind visiting Blue Knights 36-35 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 52-49 win Friday.

Jonathan Chambers was the leading scorer for Blue Knights with 17 points and Ashton Childress added 11.

Perryville (2-12) travels to Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Blue Knights (2-9) travels to St. Pius X on Monday at 7 p.m.

Sports