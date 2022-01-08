Recap: Philadelphia Imhotep defeats Vashon

Philadelphia Imhotep defeated visiting Vashon 51-47 Saturday.
-
The Panthers dominated the boards, outrebounding the Wolverines 32-19. Justin Edwards led the way for Philadelphia Imhotep with 17 points and Mo Abdullah added 12. Kennard Davis Jr. led the way for Vashon with 15 points and Mason Mosely added 11. The leading rebounder for Philadelphia Imhotep was Ahmad Nowell (10). The leading rebounder for Vashon was Kennard Davis Jr. (9)
Vashon (12-1) plays at home against Soldan on Monday at 6 p.m.
