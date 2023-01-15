Recap: Philadelphia Neumann Goretti tops Vashon

Philadelphia Neumann Goretti shot 55 percent (12 of 22) from the field, while Vashon shot 50 percent (14 of 28). Robert Wright III led Philadelphia Neumann Goretti with 17 points, while Bruce Smith finished with 12 and Sultan Adewale added 10. Kennard Davis Jr. led the way for Vashon with 19 points. The leading rebounder for Philadelphia Neumann Goretti was Sultan Adewale (8). The leading rebounder for Vashon was Kennard Davis Jr. (8)