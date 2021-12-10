 Skip to main content
Recap: Piasa Southwestern defeats Gillespie
Piasa Southwestern defeated visiting Gillespie 50-46 Friday.

Carson Cooley led the way for Piasa Southwestern with 20 points and Ian Brantley added 13. Kamryn Link was the leading scorer for Gillespie with 18 points.

Piasa Southwestern (3-3) plays at home against Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Gillespie (0-4) will host Hillsboro, Illinois on Monday, December 27 at 3 p.m.

