Recap: Pinckneyville breezes by Okawville
Recap: Pinckneyville breezes by Okawville

Pinckneyville breezed by visiting Okawville 52-31 Saturday.

Nile Adcock led Pinckneyville with 11 points. Ethan Riechmann led the way for Okawville with 17 points.

Pinckneyville (1-0) goes on the road to play Greenville on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Okawville (0-1) hosts Nokomis on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

