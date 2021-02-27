 Skip to main content
Recap: Potosi beats Herculaneum
Recap: Potosi beats Herculaneum

Potosi beat visiting Herculaneum 61-45 Saturday.

Isaiah Bracey led Herculaneum with 17 points. The leading rebounder for Herculaneum was Isaiah Bracey (10)

Potosi (8-6) visits Park Hills Central on Monday at 6 p.m.

