Recap: Potosi beats Herculaneum

Potosi beat visiting Herculaneum 61-45 Saturday.
Isaiah Bracey led Herculaneum with 17 points. The leading rebounder for Herculaneum was Isaiah Bracey (10)
Potosi (8-6) visits Park Hills Central on Monday at 6 p.m.
