Recap: Principia edges Plattsburg StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 10, 2023

Principia edged visiting Plattsburg 65-63 Friday.

Jaylen Edwards led the way for Principia with 22 points and Jaedyn Jones added 14. The leading rebounder for Principia was Stephen Okoro (16).