Stephen Okoro had 15 points and 17 rebounds to lead Principia over Valley Park 48-25 Thursday at Valley Park.

Also finishing in double figures for Principia was Jaylen Edwards with 21 points. The other leading rebounder for Principia was Ron Henry (8).

Principia (4-0) hosts St. Louis Patriots on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Valley Park (2-3) goes on the road to play Lutheran South on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.