Recap: Principia topples Crossroads College Prep
Principia toppled Crossroads College Prep 47-32 Thursday at Crossroads College Prep.

Noah Omondi led Principia with 13 points.

Principia (1-3) travels to Orchard Farm on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Crossroads College Prep (0-3) visits Valley Park on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

