Recap: Priory breezes by Lutheran North
Recap: Priory breezes by Lutheran North

Priory breezed by Lutheran North 62-43 Friday at Lutheran North.

Devyn Jones led the way for Lutheran North with 14 points and David Moore added 13.

Priory (10-1) hosts Westminster on Saturday at 1 p.m. Lutheran North (6-7) plays at Westminster on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

