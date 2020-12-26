Recap: Priory defeats Summit

Priory defeated Summit 42-38 Saturday at Affton.
-
MICDS stays unbeaten with victory against Lutheran St. Charles
-
Reed plays sweet music to lead Chaminade past Cardinal Ritter in power showdown
-
Five players score in double figures to help Whitfield top Lutheran North for first win
-
Vianney turns up the pressure to race past Mehlville
-
Miller Career keeps on rolling with win over John Burroughs
Harrison Wilmsen led the way for Priory with 14 points and Gabe Kemna added 12. The leading rebounder for Priory was Harrison Wilmsen (8).
Priory (5-0) goes on the road to play Affton on Monday at 9 a.m. Summit (4-2) travels to Hancock on Monday at 11 a.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.