Recap: Priory defeats Summit
Recap: Priory defeats Summit

Priory defeated Summit 42-38 Saturday at Affton.

Harrison Wilmsen led the way for Priory with 14 points and Gabe Kemna added 12. The leading rebounder for Priory was Harrison Wilmsen (8).

Priory (5-0) goes on the road to play Affton on Monday at 9 a.m. Summit (4-2) travels to Hancock on Monday at 11 a.m.

