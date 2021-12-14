Recap: Priory downs Alton Marquette

Max Lipe had 13 points and 12 rebounds to propel Priory past visiting Alton Marquette 46-38 Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Priory was Jahaad Fort with 21 points. The other leading rebounder for Priory was Jahaad Fort (9).
Priory (3-2) hosts Vianney on Tuesday, December 21 at 6 p.m. Alton Marquette (3-5) plays at home against Carrollton, Illinois on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Tags
