Recap: Priory downs Lutheran South

Charlie Ferrick had a game-high 27 points to lead Priory to a 68-60 win over Lutheran South Friday at Lutheran South.
Priory shot 55 percent (21 of 38) from the field, while Lutheran South shot 52 percent (11 of 21). Also finishing in double figures for Priory were Harrison Wilmsen (24) and Myles Kee (11). Jack Lawson led Lutheran South with 26 points, while Austin Reis finished with 17 and Jonathan Prange added 10. The leading rebounder for Priory was Jahaad Fort (8). The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Jack Lawson (12)
Priory (16-5) hosts Lutheran North on Monday at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (8-16) plays at home against Westminster on Tuesday at 7 p.m.