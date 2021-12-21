Recap: Priory downs Vianney

Gerard Grewe posted 11 points and 10 rebounds to propel Priory past visiting Vianney 65-57 Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Priory were Jahaad Fort (14), Christian Gonzalez (11) and Matthew Politte (10). The other leading rebounder for Priory was Jahaad Fort (9).
Priory (4-2) plays at Summit on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Vianney (5-3) travels to Eureka on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.