 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Recap: Priory downs Vianney
0 comments

Recap: Priory downs Vianney

  • 0

Gerard Grewe posted 11 points and 10 rebounds to propel Priory past visiting Vianney 65-57 Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Priory were Jahaad Fort (14), Christian Gonzalez (11) and Matthew Politte (10). The other leading rebounder for Priory was Jahaad Fort (9).

Priory (4-2) plays at Summit on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Vianney (5-3) travels to Eureka on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/171. CBC (4-3) at SLUH (4-2) , 6 p.m today (postponed).2. East St. Louis (7-1) def. Belleville West (3-5), 76-61 tod…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/201. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-1) at SLUH (5-2) , 7:15 p.m Tuesday.4. Webste…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News