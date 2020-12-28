 Skip to main content
Recap: Priory handily defeats Affton
Priory handily defeated Affton 62-37 Monday at Affton.

Banks Wilson was the leading scorer for Affton with 16 points and Codey Recht added 11.

Priory (6-0) will host Hancock on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Affton (1-6) hosts Summit on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

