Recap: Priory handily defeats Affton

Priory handily defeated Affton 62-37 Monday at Affton.
-
Priory battles past Summit to stay unbeaten
-
McCormack picks up 500th coaching victory as Priory continues unbeaten start
-
MICDS uses blistering start to knock off Ladue
-
Reed plays sweet music to lead Chaminade past Cardinal Ritter in power showdown
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, preseason
Banks Wilson was the leading scorer for Affton with 16 points and Codey Recht added 11.
Priory (6-0) will host Hancock on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Affton (1-6) hosts Summit on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.