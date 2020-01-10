Recap: Priory slips past John Burroughs

Priory slipped past John Burroughs 42-41 Friday at John Burroughs.
Priory shot 56 percent (15 of 27) from the field, while John Burroughs shot 42 percent (10 of 24). Harrison Wilmsen led the way for Priory with 15 points. Anand Dharmarajan led John Burroughs with 10 points and Will Gurley added 10. The leading rebounder for John Burroughs was Will Gurley (8)
Priory (10-2) goes on the road to play Principia on Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. John Burroughs (4-6) will host McKinley on Wednesday at 7 p.m.