Recap: Priory slips past Normandy
Priory slipped past visiting Normandy 55-54 Saturday.

Jamaray Davenport led Normandy with 19 points, while Jamod Robinson finished with 18 and Omarion Henry added 12.

Priory (12-3) plays at home against Lutheran North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Normandy (2-8) plays at Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

