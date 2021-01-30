Recap: Priory slips past Normandy

Priory slipped past visiting Normandy 55-54 Saturday.
-
De Smet pulls away from Kirkwood for tournament championship
-
Pacific turns tables on Washington to reach Union Tournament final
-
Maddox beats buzzer to lift Vikings past Wildcats
-
Boys basketball notebook: Snow slows Hazelwood East's return to action; Nesbitt enrolls at Memphis
-
IHSA announces seasons but games on hold for now in Metro East
Jamaray Davenport led Normandy with 19 points, while Jamod Robinson finished with 18 and Omarion Henry added 12.
Priory (12-3) plays at home against Lutheran North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Normandy (2-8) plays at Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.