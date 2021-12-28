Recap: Priory triumphs over Affton

Priory cruised to a 71-37 win over Affton Tuesday at Affton.
The Ravens were seven of 14 (50 percent) from outside the 3-point arc, while Affton hit five of 15 3s The leading scorers for Priory were Christian Gonzalez (19), James Wong (12), Jahaad Fort (11) and Matthew Politte (11). Jack Laue led the way for Affton with 9 points and Banks Wilson added 8.
Priory (6-2) hosts Hancock on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Affton (5-3) hosts Summit on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
