 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Priory triumphs over Affton
0 comments

Recap: Priory triumphs over Affton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Priory cruised to a 71-37 win over Affton Tuesday at Affton.

The Ravens were seven of 14 (50 percent) from outside the 3-point arc, while Affton hit five of 15 3s The leading scorers for Priory were Christian Gonzalez (19), James Wong (12), Jahaad Fort (11) and Matthew Politte (11). Jack Laue led the way for Affton with 9 points and Banks Wilson added 8.

Priory (6-2) hosts Hancock on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Affton (5-3) hosts Summit on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News