Recap: Quincy breezes by Althoff

Kirkwood rolls past Clayton in holiday tournament opener at MICDS
Straughter’s free throw lifts Chaminade to one-point win over Cardinal Ritter
Horry stays hot in Fort Zumwalt West’s win over Liberty in MICDS tourney opener
Top 10 schedule, results
CBC cruises to win over Memphis Overton; SLUH downs Confluence
Quincy breezed by visiting Althoff 73-54 Monday.
Quincy (4-0) hosts Webster Groves on Saturday, February 5 at 7 p.m. Althoff (0-10) goes on the road to play Chaminade on Tuesday, January 4 at 6 p.m.
