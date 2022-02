Quincy fell behind O'Fallon 35-30 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 56-49 win Friday at Alton.

Free throws made a difference in the Blue Devils win. They converted 16 of 22, while the Panthers made one of two for the game. Jeremiah Talton led Quincy with 18 points, while Longcor finished with 13 and Thomas added 10. Tyler Lunning was the leading scorer for O'Fallon with 13 points and Eaton Smith added 10.