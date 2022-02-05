Recap: Quincy downs Webster Groves

Quincy downed visiting Webster Groves 62-54 Saturday.
Webster Groves (14-7) plays at Marquette on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Quincy downed visiting Webster Groves 62-54 Saturday.
Webster Groves (14-7) plays at Marquette on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kobi Williams knew the shot would fall when it left his hands Monday night.
SAPPINGTON — Adam Sausele’s first look at a game winner didn’t go down Tuesday night.
Tony Irons put up the stop sign Saturday night.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — The CBC basketball team played in its own gym Saturday for the first time this season. Relegated to the road and showcase g…
O’FALLON, Ill. — In a game that featured three of the best young big men in the Midwest, Rob Martin was unstoppable.
O’FALLON, Ill. — Kennard “Moomoo” Davis had a hot hand at the pregame shoot around Saturday night.
CHESTERFIELD — Dillon Duff knew it was good before he landed on the hardwood Friday night.
O’FALLON, Ill. — Walt Straughter spent last Saturday in quarantine.
Cameron Haag scored 20 points and the Mater Dei Knights relied on a tough 2-3 zone defense to defeat Miller Career Academy on Saturday.
There wasn't a question in Joshua Bishop's mind.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.