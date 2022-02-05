 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Quincy downs Webster Groves

Quincy downed visiting Webster Groves 62-54 Saturday.

Webster Groves (14-7) plays at Marquette on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

