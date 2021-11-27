 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Ramsey downs Lebanon, Illinois
0 comments

Recap: Ramsey downs Lebanon, Illinois

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ramsey downed Lebanon, Illinois 44-36 Saturday at Mulberry Grove.

Hadley Seaton led Ramsey with 13 points, while Charlie Reiss finished with 12 and Hunter Williams added 10. Nick Gross led Lebanon, Illinois with 15 points.

Ramsey (1-3) travels to Father McGivney on Tuesday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (0-4) travels to Wesclin on Saturday, December 4 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News