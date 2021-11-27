Recap: Ramsey downs Lebanon, Illinois

Ramsey downed Lebanon, Illinois 44-36 Saturday at Mulberry Grove.
Hadley Seaton led Ramsey with 13 points, while Charlie Reiss finished with 12 and Hunter Williams added 10. Nick Gross led Lebanon, Illinois with 15 points.
Ramsey (1-3) travels to Father McGivney on Tuesday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (0-4) travels to Wesclin on Saturday, December 4 at 6 p.m.
