Recap: Red Bud breezes by Marissa
Red Bud breezed by visiting Marissa 45-25 Thursday.

Nic Fehr led Red Bud with 10 points and Mason Ferrell added 10. Baker was the leading scorer for Marissa with 11 points.

Red Bud (3-1) visits Steeleville on Saturday at 2 p.m. Marissa (0-2) will host Lebanon, Illinois on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

