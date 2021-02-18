Recap: Red Bud breezes by Marissa

Red Bud breezed by visiting Marissa 45-25 Thursday.
Nic Fehr led Red Bud with 10 points and Mason Ferrell added 10. Baker was the leading scorer for Marissa with 11 points.
Red Bud (3-1) visits Steeleville on Saturday at 2 p.m. Marissa (0-2) will host Lebanon, Illinois on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
