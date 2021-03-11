 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Red Bud downs New Athens
0 comments

Recap: Red Bud downs New Athens

  • 0

Red Bud downed visiting New Athens 52-43 Thursday.

Logan Cathell led Red Bud with 12 points. Ryan Juenger led New Athens with 12 points and Codey Boone added 10.

Red Bud (8-6) travels to Okawville on Saturday at 2 p.m. New Athens (3-8) plays at home against Freeburg on Saturday at 11 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports