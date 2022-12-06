 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Red Bud downs Waterloo

Red Bud downed Waterloo 68-60 Tuesday at Waterloo.

The Musketeers were outstanding at the line, shooting 80% (16 of 20). The Bulldogs made only four of seven for the game. The leading scorers for Red Bud were Devin Hall (16), Trent Sternberg (15), Owen Liefer (14) and Drew Grohmann (12). Alex Stell led Waterloo with 20 points, while Wyatt Fink finished with 13 and Eli Schwehr added 13. The leading rebounder for Waterloo was Alex Stell (13)

Red Bud (5-1) visits Wesclin on Friday at 6 p.m. Waterloo (1-3) hosts Mascoutah on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

