 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Red Bud gets by Valmeyer
0 comments

Recap: Red Bud gets by Valmeyer

  • 0

Red Bud got by Valmeyer 52-49 Tuesday at Valmeyer.

Max Diewald was the leading scorer for Red Bud with 11 points. Harry Miller led Valmeyer with 17 points and Jacob Rowold added 13.

Red Bud (7-3) will host Columbia on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Valmeyer (6-3) hosts Steeleville on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports