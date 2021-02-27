 Skip to main content
Recap: Red Bud topples Dupo
Red Bud toppled Dupo 55-40 Saturday at Dupo.

Parker Van Dorn led Red Bud with 17 points and Mason Ferrell added 15. Connor Ballard led the way for Dupo with 12 points.

Red Bud (6-3) plays at Valmeyer on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Dupo (1-5) travels to New Athens on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

