Recap: Red Bud topples Dupo

Red Bud toppled Dupo 55-40 Saturday at Dupo.
Parker Van Dorn led Red Bud with 17 points and Mason Ferrell added 15. Connor Ballard led the way for Dupo with 12 points.
Red Bud (6-3) plays at Valmeyer on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Dupo (1-5) travels to New Athens on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
