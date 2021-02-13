Recap: Red Bud triumphs over Dupo

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Tigers loss to the Musketeers. The Tigers made only 2-8 (25 percent), while the Musketeers connected on 10 of 24. Wyatt Cowell led the way for Red Bud with 11 points and Mason Ferrell added 10. Kyle Yancy was the leading scorer for Dupo with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Red Bud was Devin Hall (8).