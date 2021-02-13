 Skip to main content
Recap: Red Bud triumphs over Dupo
Red Bud triumphed over visiting Dupo 57-19 Saturday.

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Tigers loss to the Musketeers. The Tigers made only 2-8 (25 percent), while the Musketeers connected on 10 of 24. Wyatt Cowell led the way for Red Bud with 11 points and Mason Ferrell added 10. Kyle Yancy was the leading scorer for Dupo with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Red Bud was Devin Hall (8).

Red Bud (2-1) goes on the road to play Columbia on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Dupo (0-1) will host Lebanon, Illinois on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

