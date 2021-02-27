 Skip to main content
Recap: Ritenour defeats Hazelwood West
Ritenour outlasted visiting Hazelwood West 72-66 in double overtime on Saturday.

The leading scorers for Ritenour were Johnny Mayberry (18), Tre'von Moore (16), Rozzell Warren (14) and Grayson Rogers (11).

Ritenour (2-7) goes on the road to play Pattonville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

