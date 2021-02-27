Recap: Ritenour defeats Hazelwood West

Ritenour outlasted visiting Hazelwood West 72-66 in double overtime on Saturday.
The leading scorers for Ritenour were Johnny Mayberry (18), Tre'von Moore (16), Rozzell Warren (14) and Grayson Rogers (11).
Ritenour (2-7) goes on the road to play Pattonville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
