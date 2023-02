Hazelwood East was sloppy with the ball turning it over 18 compared to Ritenours three. Grayson Rogers led the way for Ritenour with 13 points and Rah-Sheed Taggert added 12. Bryson Huntspon led Hazelwood East with 15 points. The leading rebounder for Hazelwood East was Bryson Huntspon (10)