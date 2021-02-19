 Skip to main content
Recap: Ritenour edges Hazelwood West
Recap: Ritenour edges Hazelwood West

Ritenour edged visiting Hazelwood West 54-52 Friday.

Grayson Rogers led Ritenour with 17 points, while Johnny Mayberry finished with 13 and Rozzell Warren added 12.

Ritenour (1-3) travels to Parkway North on Saturday at 11 a.m. Hazelwood West (2-7) travels to McCluer on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

