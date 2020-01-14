Recap: Riverview Gardens downs Mascoutah

Riverview Gardens downed Mascoutah 62-53 Tuesday at Mascoutah.
Justin King led Mascoutah with 19 points.
Riverview Gardens (4-8) plays at home against Roosevelt on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Mascoutah (8-8) travels to Jerseyville on Friday at 6 p.m.
