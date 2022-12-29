Recap: Rockford East slips past Collinsville StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Dec 29, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rockford East slipped past Collinsville 50-49 Thursday at Collinsville.Rockford East (2-1) plays at Quincy at 7:30 p.m today. Collinsville (9-5) will host Collierville, Tenn. at 9 p.m today. 0 Comments Tags 12-29-2022 Collinsville Rockford East STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vianney picks up the pace to put away Lindbergh at Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kevin Walsh’s phone kept lighting up. Augustine, Kesler lead Gibault to first win over Alton Marquette since 2016 FREEBURG — Gibault senior Kaden Augustine stood in the corner in front of his bench with his hands at the ready. Kirkwood starts slow after lengthy layoff, heats up to roll past Parkway Central LADUE — After a nearly two-week break the Kirkwood boys basketball team was happy to play somebody — anybody — other than itself Monday. Priory locks down on defense to muscle past Summit in Affton Round Robin AFFTON — Playing strong defense gets the attention of Priory veteran boys basketball coach Bob McCormack. Vianney's comeback bid falls short as Hickman escapes at Coaches vs. Cancer TOWN AND COUNTRY — Eddie Smajic’s half-court shot just before the buzzer didn’t fall and the Vianney basketball team lost a heartbreaker Wedne… Whitfield speeds up depleted Duchesne, rolls to victory at MICDS LADUE — Holden Souter’s blood was on the court. Clemens comes up clutch as MICDS holds off St. Mary's in OT LADUE — Brandon Clemens missed the last shot of the fourth quarter Tuesday afternoon. Peppenhorst’s big shot in overtime lifts Mater Dei to comeback victory over Wesclin BREESE — Cole Peppenhorst didn’t have much time, so he made his move. Unbeaten St. Charles edges Ritenour in OT to win Maurer Holiday Invitational opener LADUE — The St. Charles High boys basketball team kept its sheet clean Monday, but it took a little longer than anticipated to do so. Mallory's strong play off bench helps Parkway South edge Edwardsville LADUE — Parkway South boys basketball coach Phil McGuire was effusive in his praise for junior forward Joe Mallory's play Monday afternoon.